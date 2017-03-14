Get the MyBroadband Magazine from Matrix Warehouse

The MyBroadband Magazine was launched recently, with thousands of copies distributed directly to ICT companies, ICT professionals and executives, and ICT decision makers.

It was also distributed to airport lounges, company waiting areas, hotels, office suites, and retail outlets.

The MyBroadband Magazine is an extension of our website, and offers the best tech, IT, and telecoms journalism in South Africa.

Following the launch of the physical publication, MyBroadband also launched a free online edition of the magazine. You can read the MyBroadband Magazine online here.

Free copies for Matrix Warehouse customers

MyBroadband is pleased to announce that Matrix Warehouse customers can pick up a free copy of the MyBroadband Magazine from selected Matrix stores.

MyBroadband partnered with Matrix to distribute the magazine to multiple stores across the country, with free copies available to customers.

Matrix stores where you can find the magazine include locations in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban. A full store list is available here.