Minister Faith Muthambi rejected by university

Communications Minister Faith Muthambi has demanded an apology from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), accusing the university of “violating her rights” in the way it handled her application.

Muthambi applied to study an MTech in Journalism at TUT, but the university rejected her application due to a lack of experience and relevant qualifications.

Speaking to the Sunday World, TUT said the institution had considered and evaluated Muthambi’s application like any other prospective student.

The minister was denied entrance due to her lack of official qualification or formal training.

Muthambi has demanded an apology, asking TUT to correct the impression that she used her position to force her way into the university.

Muthambi cited her involvement with the media and journalists as motivation for her application.

