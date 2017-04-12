MyBroadband Forum hits 11 million posts

The MyBroadband Forum – the best platform to discuss technology in South Africa and seek help with tech problems – has exceeded 11 million posts.

The MyBroadband Forum, which was initially known as MyADSL, started in July 2003 as a platform for ADSL users to join forces to improve the service in the country.

The first post was made on 22 July 2003, and the website quickly grew – with thousands of people joining the forum to share their views.

The South African broadband market saw many news entrants in 2004, and the forum moved to its new domain MyBroadband.co.za that year.

MyBroadband also added a news section to the website that year to keep the local ICT industry informed about the latest tech and telecoms developments.

MyBroadband has evolved and grown significantly since its humble beginnings in 2003, and is now by far the largest IT publication in South Africa.

The forum remains an integral part of MyBroadband and is the largest IT community in South Africa.

Thousands of members visit the forum daily and share their knowledge and views about a range of topics.

It remains the best place in the country to find solutions to tech problems, advice on which broadband services to buy, or join in interesting discussions with other tech-savvy consumers.

What MyADSL looked like in 2003

First post on MyBroadband (then MyADSL) on 22 July 2003

Longest discussion on MyBroadband – ThreadKiller by DaveBuchanan1337 with over 1 million posts combined

12 April 2017 – 500,000 Discussion Threads, 11 million Posts, and 196,000 Members

Top poster on MyBroadband – MickeyD with 135,146 posts