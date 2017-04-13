Star Wars: Force For Change campaign

Star Wars: Force For Change has teamed up with Omaze to launch a fundraising campaign to benefit UNICEF and the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The fundraising campaign kicked off on 11 April and runs until 11 May.

By entering the campaign, you can win:

An appearance in the upcoming Han Solo movie.

Tickets to the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

An overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch.

“Each week, a new prize will be awarded to a randomly-selected winner, and at the end of the campaign, one randomly-selected grand prize winner will be awarded all three Force-filled experiences,” said the organisers.

