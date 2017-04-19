Save the Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa

The IAB SA has invited people to “Save the ASA”, a meeting where industry speakers will discuss the importance of self-regulation in the advertising space.

“We cannot let this role be assumed by government,” said the IAB.

This comes after the ASA applied for business rescue in 2016 to help it restructure the organisation, while reviewing its funding model.

“Losing the ASA would be a truly sad day for not only the advertising industry, but more importantly for proponents of industry self-regulation in any form in South Africa,” said Andrew Allison, head of the IAB SA Regulatory Affairs Council.

“The ASA has served advertisers and consumers tirelessly for more than 50 years and has always championed the highest standards of honesty and fairness across the industry. It has certainly had its issues in recent years, but these are already in the process of being resolved.”

In the invitation, the IAB said the ASA is in dire need of funding.

During the meeting, which it said was convened by the business rescue practitioners, a number of resolutions will be tabled.

This will give effect to a new management team and board, a leaner organisational structure, a long-term funding model, and a streamlined adjudication process.

