MyBroadband Conference 2017 set to be the best ever

The 2017 edition of the MyBroadband Conference will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 26 October.

The conference is the top IT and telecoms event in South Africa, and is set to host over 3,500 executives and decision makers from all major IT and telecoms players in the country.

It is the must-attend event of the year for IT managers, IT executives, and IT professionals in South Africa.

Radio 702’s Aki Anastasiou will once again lead proceedings as MC for the event, with speakers from the top ICT companies in South Africa set to make presentations.

The conference has already attracted many top sponsors from the IT and telecoms industry, including Neotel, Vodacom, Scoop, MiRO, Teleforge, SS Telecoms, and three6five.

Photos from the 2016 MyBroadband Conference, which show the scale of the event, are posted below.

