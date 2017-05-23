MyBroadband Magazine – Online Q2 edition launched

MyBroadband has launched the online edition of the Q2 MyBroadband Magazine – a premium publication aimed at ICT executives and professionals, and those working in the ICT field.

The MyBroadband Magazine is an extension of our website, and offers the best tech, IT, and telecoms journalism in South Africa.

The online magazine is based on the print edition of the MyBroadband Magazine, which is distributed directly to thousands of IT decision makers and IT companies across South Africa.

It is also distributed directly to C-level executives, influential players in the ICT industry, and airport lounges.

The MyBroadband Magazine aims to be the premium business IT print publication in South Africa, and has shown strong growth since inception.

Many readers have requested the online edition of the magazine, and we are glad we can provide them with the publication free of charge on the MyBroadband website.

You can access the MyBroadband Magazine online edition here: MyBroadband Magazine. The magazine is also embedded below.

