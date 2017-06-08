Visit Ayers Rock with Google Street View

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, can now be seen in Google Street View.
Google has captured the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, and users are now able to “walk on the desert sand and enjoy the vibrant hues of the rock”.
“Standing 348m, and with a total circumference of 9.4km, the immense scale, colours, and contours of Uluru stir a sense of reverence,” said Google.
