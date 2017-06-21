The future of helicopters – Airbus

Airbus Helicopters has unveiled what is calls the future of high-speed rotorcraft, the Racer helicopter.

The Racer – Rapid And Cost-Effective Rotorcraft – will cruise at a speed of over 400km/h, with assembly expected to start in 2019.

The vehicle will feature a “box-wing” design, which will ensure safety and cost-efficiency.

“Optimised for performance and low acoustic signature, these lateral rotors as well as the main rotor will be driven by two RTM322 engines,” said Airbus.

The chopper will also feature a new high voltage direct current electrical generation, which will significantly contribute to weight reduction.

Now read: Boeing looking into passenger planes without pilots