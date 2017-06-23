Airbnb to launch a premium tier – Report

Airbnb is set to launch a new service which will offer guests high-end homes that have been quality-inspected, according to a report.
Bloomberg stated that the service is aimed at high-end travellers who have not used Airbnb before.
The report stated that a pilot of the service will first run with a select group of users, while homes will be inspected and must pass a checklist decided on by Airbnb.
“The company has been encouraging hosts to behave more like hoteliers, but this is the first time premium rooms will be packaged into a distinct product,” stated the report.
The service is internally referred to as “Select”, and may launch before the end of 2017, it added.
Airbnb declined to comment on the report.
