Movie prices in South Africa – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor have adjusted their movie ticket prices, with standard ticket prices increasing across South Africa.
Ster-Kinekor’s price increases were as high as 7.8%, with its top-tier 3D movie ticket price increasing by 6.6%, while the 2D prices at its most expensive cinemas went up by 7%.
Prices were largely left untouched at its cheaper cinemas, however, barring a small decrease on 3D movies at N1 City.
Nu Metro slashed its Scene VIP prices, but its standard ticket prices experienced hikes – 11.8% on 3D tickets, 15.4% on 2D tickets.
“An annual price increase is normal for most companies operating within the entertainment and service industry sectors,” said Ster-Kinekor.
Price comparison
The table below compares Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro’s ticket prices.
Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest cinema complex is in Sterland, while Nu Metro’s is in Worcester.
|Prices
|2D
|3D
|Ster-Kinekor
|Nu Metro
|Ster-Kinekor
|Nu Metro
|IMAX/Scene Xtreme/4DX
|–
|–
|R129
|R120 / R175
|Lounge
|R140
|R100
|R140
|R115
|Standard
|R76
|R75
|R97
|R95
|Mid-tier
|R61
|R75
|R80
|R95
|Cheapest
|R28
|R49
|R43
|R58
Discounts
Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor also both run programmes that offer ticket discounts – as detailed in the table below.
|Discount
|2D
|3D
|Ster-Kinekor
|Tuesday – Club
|50% off
|50% off
|Edgars Club
|R28-R76
|R43-R97
|Discovery Vitality
|R28 / R40
|R45 / R52
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|R30 (3,000 points)
|N/A
|Nu Metro
|Wowza Wednesday
|R50
|R60
|Clicks ClubCard
|R55
|R75
|Momentum Multiply
|R26-R45
|R42-R66
|Sanlam Reality
|R20
|R40
|Absa Rewards
|R38
|R49
The following must be noted with regards to the discount values above:
- Momentum Multiply – the discount is not dependant on the cinema you visit, but on your status in the programme.
- Clicks ClubCard – the promotion is valid for 2 tickets per day, Monday to Friday, and excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX. It also excludes the Bedford, Hyde Park, and Parkview complexes.
- Sanlam Reality – the promotion for Nu Metro lets you buy a medium popcorn and drink for R25 with every discounted ticket purchased. It excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX.
- Edgars Club – buy 2 Ster-Kinekor tickets for the price of one at any cinema.
- Absa – exchange Rewards cash for up to 12 standard 2D or 3D Nu Metro tickets per year. It also lets you redeem R60 in cash rewards for an Xtreme 2D or 3D ticket, limited to two tickets per calendar year. You can also redeem R65 Cash Rewards for a VIP 2D or 3D ticket at a regular VIP cinema, and R58 at full VIP cinemas.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.