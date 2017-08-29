Movie prices in South Africa – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro

29 August 2017

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor have adjusted their movie ticket prices, with standard ticket prices increasing across South Africa.

Ster-Kinekor’s price increases were as high as 7.8%, with its top-tier 3D movie ticket price increasing by 6.6%, while the 2D prices at its most expensive cinemas went up by 7%.

Prices were largely left untouched at its cheaper cinemas, however, barring a small decrease on 3D movies at N1 City.

Nu Metro slashed its Scene VIP prices, but its standard ticket prices experienced hikes – 11.8% on 3D tickets, 15.4% on 2D tickets.

“An annual price increase is normal for most companies operating within the entertainment and service industry sectors,” said Ster-Kinekor.

Price comparison

The table below compares Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro’s ticket prices.

Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest cinema complex is in Sterland, while Nu Metro’s is in Worcester.

Prices 2D 3D
Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro
IMAX/Scene Xtreme/4DX R129 R120 / R175
Lounge R140 R100 R140 R115
Standard R76 R75 R97 R95
Mid-tier R61 R75 R80 R95
Cheapest R28 R49 R43 R58

Discounts

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor also both run programmes that offer ticket discounts – as detailed in the table below.

Discount 2D 3D
Ster-Kinekor
Tuesday – Club 50% off 50% off
Edgars Club R28-R76 R43-R97
Discovery Vitality R28 / R40 R45 / R52
Pick n Pay Smart Shopper R30 (3,000 points) N/A
Nu Metro
Wowza Wednesday R50 R60
Clicks ClubCard R55 R75
Momentum Multiply R26-R45 R42-R66
Sanlam Reality R20 R40
Absa Rewards R38 R49

The following must be noted with regards to the discount values above:

  • Momentum Multiply – the discount is not dependant on the cinema you visit, but on your status in the programme.
  • Clicks ClubCard – the promotion is valid for 2 tickets per day, Monday to Friday, and excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX. It also excludes the Bedford, Hyde Park, and Parkview complexes.
  • Sanlam Reality – the promotion for Nu Metro lets you buy a medium popcorn and drink for R25 with every discounted ticket purchased. It excludes Scene Xtreme, VIP, and 4DX.
  • Edgars Club – buy 2 Ster-Kinekor tickets for the price of one at any cinema.
  • Absa – exchange Rewards cash for up to 12 standard 2D or 3D Nu Metro tickets per year. It also lets you redeem R60 in cash rewards for an Xtreme 2D or 3D ticket, limited to two tickets per calendar year. You can also redeem R65 Cash Rewards for a VIP 2D or 3D ticket at a regular VIP cinema, and R58 at full VIP cinemas.

Now read: Massive flaw in old Ster-Kinekor website leaked clients’ private data

Share your thoughts: Movie prices in South Africa - Ster-Kinekor…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
Movie prices in South Africa – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro