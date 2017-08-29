Movie prices in South Africa – Ster-Kinekor vs Nu Metro

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor have adjusted their movie ticket prices, with standard ticket prices increasing across South Africa.

Ster-Kinekor’s price increases were as high as 7.8%, with its top-tier 3D movie ticket price increasing by 6.6%, while the 2D prices at its most expensive cinemas went up by 7%.

Prices were largely left untouched at its cheaper cinemas, however, barring a small decrease on 3D movies at N1 City.

Nu Metro slashed its Scene VIP prices, but its standard ticket prices experienced hikes – 11.8% on 3D tickets, 15.4% on 2D tickets.

“An annual price increase is normal for most companies operating within the entertainment and service industry sectors,” said Ster-Kinekor.

Price comparison

The table below compares Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro’s ticket prices.

Ster-Kinekor’s cheapest cinema complex is in Sterland, while Nu Metro’s is in Worcester.

Prices 2D 3D Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro Ster-Kinekor Nu Metro IMAX/Scene Xtreme/4DX – – R129 R120 / R175 Lounge R140 R100 R140 R115 Standard R76 R75 R97 R95 Mid-tier R61 R75 R80 R95 Cheapest R28 R49 R43 R58

Discounts

Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor also both run programmes that offer ticket discounts – as detailed in the table below.

Discount 2D 3D Ster-Kinekor Tuesday – Club 50% off 50% off Edgars Club R28-R76 R43-R97 Discovery Vitality R28 / R40 R45 / R52 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper R30 (3,000 points) N/A Nu Metro Wowza Wednesday R50 R60 Clicks ClubCard R55 R75 Momentum Multiply R26-R45 R42-R66 Sanlam Reality R20 R40 Absa Rewards R38 R49

The following must be noted with regards to the discount values above: