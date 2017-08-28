First PGConf in South Africa set for October

The organisers of the first PGConf in South Africa have announced that it will take place on 3 October in Cape Town.

“This is an opportunity for the developer community who use PostgreSQL to get to know each other, exchange ideas, and get training. Jim Mlodgenski will be our keynote speaker for the event,” said the organisers.

Ticket sales for the conference are open, and can be purchased on www.pgconf.co.za.

The event, backed by Quant Solutions and OfferZen, will take place at the River Club, and includes tea/coffee and lunch. Interested parties can also mail the organisers on [email protected]

