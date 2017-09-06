2017 MyBroadband Conference – A must-attend event

The annual MyBroadband Conference will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 26 October 2017.

The MyBroadband Conference is the premier IT and telecoms event in South Africa, and is a meeting place for the country’s ICT executives and managers.

The conference has attracted South Africa’s top telecommunications and IT companies as exhibitors, and each delegate will receive a voucher booklet with special deals on business products.

The conference will also feature top speakers, including:

Openserve CSO Pushkar Gokhale

Liquid Telecom CEO Kyle Whitehill

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

SqwidNet CEO Reshaad Sha

Telkom Consumer and Small Business CEO Attila Vitai

Vodacom’s Executive Head for Innovation Jannie Van Zyl

Emcee – Radio 702’s Aki Anastasiou

The conference costs R1,995 to attend, but MyBroadband readers can receive a big discount on the normal rate using the special voucher code below.

Please note that only a limited number of seats are available at the special rate, and users must register on the MyBroadband Conference website to claim the discount.

Conference website: 2017 MyBroadband Conference

Special voucher code: MyBroadbandVIPSpecial

We look forward to seeing you at the event.