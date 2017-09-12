Cellphone store robbery suspect shoots himself in the foot

A suspected robber shot himself in the foot during a scuffle with a cellphone shop employee in Traduna Mall, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday, Eastern Cape police said.

The incident occurred when three suspects, two of whom were carrying firearms, entered the shop and threatened the four employees inside, Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

The suspects demanded cellphones and the keys to the safe.

Van Rensburg said when one of the robbers pointed his firearm at one of the employees, she grabbed his hand and a shot went off, injuring him in the foot.

The suspects fled the scene soon after with cellphones and laptops. None of the employees were injured.

A case of robbery is being investigated by police.

Janse van Rensburg advised that when victims are confronted by armed robbers, the safest thing to do was to cooperate with them.

“The robbers are in control of the situation because they are armed, and it serves no purpose to resist their instructions – you will only be putting lives at risk,” she said.

News24

Now read: Cape Town police officer shot by cellphone store robbers