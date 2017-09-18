The South African universities which give you the best chance of getting a job

QS World University Rankings has released its Graduate Employability Rankings for 2018.
The rankings feature 495 universities across the world and “provides vital information about how successful today’s students are at securing a top job after graduation”.
“Stanford University has retained its place at the top of this year’s ranking, helped by the fact it achieved perfect scores in three categories: employer reputation, alumni outcomes, and partnerships with employers,” stated the report.
Institutions from the US, UK, Australia, and China performed the best in the rankings report, which covered universities from 65 countries.
Top South African universities
The top 10 universities from the Graduate Employability Rankings, along with the top South African universities, are shown below.
|QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018
|Rank
|University
|Country
|1
|Stanford University
|USA
|2
|University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
|USA
|3
|Harvard University
|USA
|4
|The University of Sydney
|AUS
|5
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
|USA
|6
|University of Cambridge
|UK
|7
|The University of Melbourne
|AUS
|8
|University of Oxford
|UK
|9
|University of California, Berkeley (UCB)
|USA
|10
|Tsinghua University
|China
|101-110
|University of Cape Town
|RSA
|201-250
|University of the Witwatersrand
|RSA
|251-300
|University of Pretoria
|RSA
|301-500
|Stellenbosch University
|RSA
|301-500
|University of Johannesburg
|RSA
|301-500
|University of KwaZulu-Natal
|RSA
