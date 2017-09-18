The South African universities which give you the best chance of getting a job

QS World University Rankings has released its Graduate Employability Rankings for 2018.

The rankings feature 495 universities across the world and “provides vital information about how successful today’s students are at securing a top job after graduation”.

“Stanford University has retained its place at the top of this year’s ranking, helped by the fact it achieved perfect scores in three categories: employer reputation, alumni outcomes, and partnerships with employers,” stated the report.

Institutions from the US, UK, Australia, and China performed the best in the rankings report, which covered universities from 65 countries.

Top South African universities

The top 10 universities from the Graduate Employability Rankings, along with the top South African universities, are shown below.

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2018 Rank University Country 1 Stanford University USA 2 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) USA 3 Harvard University USA 4 The University of Sydney AUS 5 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA 6 University of Cambridge UK 7 The University of Melbourne AUS 8 University of Oxford UK 9 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) USA 10 Tsinghua University China 101-110 University of Cape Town RSA 201-250 University of the Witwatersrand RSA 251-300 University of Pretoria RSA 301-500 Stellenbosch University RSA 301-500 University of Johannesburg RSA 301-500 University of KwaZulu-Natal RSA

