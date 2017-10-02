2017 MyBroadband Conference – Best-ever IT and telecoms event in South Africa

The 2017 MyBroadband Conference will take place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 26 October, and promises to be the best-ever IT and telecoms conference in South Africa.

The conference has attracted the country’s top tech executives as speakers, including Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Liquid Telecom SA CEO Kyle Whitehill, MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, and Openserve CSO Pushkar Gokhale.

Delegates will also hear from Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, Vox CEO Jacques Du Toit, Telkom CSB CEO Attila Vitai, SqwidNet CEO Reshaad Sha, Vodacom Innovation Head Jannie van Zyl, and Axiz Advanced Technologies CTO Jacques Malherbe.

South Africa’s top telecommunications and IT companies have also partnered with MyBroadband as exhibitors for the event.

All conference delegates will receive a voucher booklet with special deals on telecommunications and IT products for the business market from these exhibitors.

