Big Matric 2016 upward mark adjustments

28 of the 58 National Senior Certificate subjects written by the matric class of 2016 will have their marks adjusted upwards, assurance body Umalusi announced recently.

While the number of subjects adjusted upwards has been disclosed, the reasons why certain subjects were chosen for a mark increase have not been made public, said Gavin Davis – the DA’s Shadow Minister of Basic Education.

Davis recently wrote an open letter to Umalusi, asking the body why certain matric 2016 results were adjusted by it and the Department of Basic Education.

In the letter, Davis disclosed information about the matric 2016 mark adjustments which was revealed during a recent “standardisation meeting” with Umalusi and the department which he attended.

“Some of the subjects saw a dramatic upwards adjustment,” said Davis, including maths and maths literacy.

Confidential report

Davis said attendees of the meeting were given data books on the mark adjustments and were told which marks would be adjusted.

He said the data was marked as confidential and he was given a confidentiality agreement to sign, which he did not do – on the grounds that his duty to act in the public interest overrode it.

Davis said there was no reason why the matric results – and their adjustments – should not be open for the public to scrutinise.

The 28 subjects which were adjusted upwards are detailed in the table below, as per the information supplied by Davis.

Davis said Tshivenda Home Language and Geography were adjusted using a non-computer-calculated formula. A group of subjects also only received half adjustments based on the recommended computer-calculated figures.

These subjects have been marked with an asterisk, as their final upward adjustment was not explicitly stated.

Matric 2016 Mark Adjustments Subject Candidates Raw Mark (Mean) Adjusted Mark (Mean) Adjustment Historical Mean (2011-16) Life Sciences 368,077 36.81 38.00 1.19 38.01 Mathematics 285,439 27.01 30.79 3.78 30.94 Maths Literacy 389,015 30.06 37.22 7.16 37.20 Hospitality Studies 8317 46.22 52.26 6.04 52.23 Agricultural Sciences 112,992 31.31 36.26 4.95 36.24 Business Studies 248,733 33.07 38.74 5.67 38.72 Economics 165,759 32.63 34.17 1.54 34.16 Afrikaans Home Language 50,863 53.85 56.2 2.35 56.21 isiNdebele Home Language 5,878 62.16 63.25 1.09 63.26 isiZulu Home Language 172,611 55.12 61.79 6.67 61.77 Setswana Home Language 49,453 60.57 61.51 0.94 61.47 Siswati Home Language 20,312 60.50 61.89 1.39 61.91 Xitsonga Home Language 27,405 54.91 64.83 9.92 67.32 Sepedi Home Language 84,781 57.77 59.59 1.82 59.58 English FAL 564,687 47.44 49.26 1.82 49.25 Half Adjustments Religion Studies* 8,656 47.58 – Upwards 51.42 Agricultural Management Practices* 2,684 43.32 – Upwards 52.24 Design* 2,104 59.34 – Upwards 62.38 Dramatic Arts* 9,495 54.47 – Upwards 60.66 Information Technology* 4,398 53.60 – Upwards 53.75 Computer Applications Technology* 39,355 45.07 – Upwards 46.86 Electrical Technology* 6,704 47.72 – Upwards 50.15 Engineering Graphics and Design* 30,810 46.82 – Upwards 50.83 isiXhosa FAL* 2,248 63.17 – Upwards 66.01 Sepedi FAL* 457 56.94 – Upwards 59.75 Sesotho SAL* 129 67.26 – Upwards 70.95 Non-Computer-Calculated Adjustments Geography* 321,724 33.29 – Upwards 39.43 Tshivenda Home Language* 22,448 62.38 – Upwards 67.52

Why marks are adjusted

Upward mark adjustments normally take place when “the exam paper was demonstrably more difficult than previous years”.

Davis said no evidence was put forward to “demonstrate that these papers were of a higher standard” and that the starting point for adjusting the marks was not the papers, but the results.

“In cases when the raw mark was worse than last year’s, the department went back to the paper and found difficult questions to explain the drop in the raw mark. The DBE then motivated for the raw mark to be adjusted upwards accordingly.”

Davis said this method was incorrect, as the difficulty of the paper should be assessed independently of the results.

“The problem of using the raw marks… is that there may be cases in which the paper was of the appropriate standard, but the learners were below the standard of previous years.”

He also pointed out that where subject marks were higher than previous years, the department did not go back to the exam papers to see if they were “too easy”.

26 subjects did not have their marks adjusted, while four subjects had their marks adjusted downwards.

“There was little interrogation of why the raw mark was better than last year’s and whether this could have been because the paper was too easy,” said Davis.

“Instead of adjusting the marks downwards, the good raw mark was accepted as a welcome sign that the system is improving.”

Subjects which did not have their marks adjusted included:

Physical Science – raw mark of 35.48 and a rejected adjusted mark of 34.45.

– raw mark of 35.48 and a rejected adjusted mark of 34.45. History – raw mark of 44.56 and a rejected adjusted mark of 44.01.

– raw mark of 44.56 and a rejected adjusted mark of 44.01. English – raw mark of 54.72 and a rejected adjusted mark of 54.34.

Umalusi was asked to comment on the mark adjustments, but it did not reply to questions.