Matric results for public schools in South Africa

Htxt editor Adam Oxford has published an interactive map which shows the matric results of public schools in South Africa for 2013, 2014, and 2015.

“The data has been taken from official reports released by the Department of Education over the last 12 months and may contain errors,” said Oxford.

“Of the 6,773 schools we could find details for, we could find no address information for 367. Several others are a best guess.”

The 2016 matric pass rate will be released by the Department of Basic Education on 4 January, with individual results out on 5 January.

Oxford said they will add the latest matric results to the map.