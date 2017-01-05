How to get your Matric 2016 exams remarked

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced yesterday that the matric pass rate for 2016 was 72.5%, up from 70.7% in 2015.

Candidates can get their individual results from today, with marks available from their school or the centre where they wrote their exams, major newspapers, local websites, and SMS and USSD services.

For those who want a remark, this is what you must do – according to the Department of Basic Education.

How to get a remark

A candidate may apply for a remark/recheck of their examination scripts once their results are out. Registration for this must be done via the department’s head office.

You can contact the department on 012 357 3000 [email protected] Provincial head offices can be found here.

The closing date for remark and recheck applications is 19 January 2017.

Fees for a remark and recheck of scripts are as follows:

Remark – R92

Recheck – R21

The viewing of scripts may only be done after a remark or recheck of results. The fee for viewing a script is R180.