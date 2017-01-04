2016 Matric pass rate – 72.5%

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced that the matric pass rate for 2016 was 72.5%, up from 70.7% in 2015.

Candidates can get their individual results on 5 January from their school or the centre where they wrote their exams, major newspapers, local websites, and SMS and USSD services.

Over 50% of learners passed with the required standard to enable them to access higher education, said the department’s Dr Rufus Poliah.

More than 108,000 “progressed learners” had a significant impact on the National Senior Certificate pass rate.

Weaker progressed learners – who are over age or have repeated grade 11 more than once – are pushed through to matric, who then potentially bring down the pass rate when writing the final exams.

Excluding progressed learners, the matric 2016 pass rate was 76.2%.

Maths and science

TimesLive reported that in physical science, 3.7% of pupils who wrote – 7,043 learners – received a distinction.

In maths‚ 3% – 8,070 learners – who wrote received a distinction.

The performance of provinces in terms of their matric pass rates is as follows (excluding progressed learners):

Eastern Cape – 63.3%

Limpopo – 68.2%

KZN – 69.5%

Mpumalanga – 81.3%

Northern Cape – 82.2%

North West – 86.2%

Gauteng – 87%

Western Cape – 87.7%

Free State – 93.2%

