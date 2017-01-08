R2 million to have dinner with Zuma

Businessmen and VIPs who wanted to sit with President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s birthday dinner last night had to pay R2 million for three seats, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The ANC held its 105th birthday celebrations this weekend, which included a gala dinner in Sandton.

For R2 million, guests received an official sponsorship package. This gave them:

3 seats at Zuma’s table.

6 seats at another table.

Entry for 8 players at a golf day.

VIP accreditation for the ANC rally in Orlando Stadium.

The report stated that “higher-than-usual” prices were charged for the sponsorship packages – which were detailed in a letter circulated by treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize.

Three seats at the table of ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa were sold for R1.5 million.

The report stated that seats at tables occupied by other top ANC leaders – including Gwede Mantashe and Baleka Mbete – sold for R700,000 as part of a platinum sponsorship package.

“Those who preferred to dine with a premier or a cabinet minister had to fork out R400,000 for a seat,” stated the report.

A ticket to “an ordinary dinner table” sold for R20,000.

The full report is in the Sunday Times of 8 January 2017.