Local police and emergency vehicles’ engines cut off after tracker bill not paid

The DA in Ekurhuleni has raised concerns over the recent immobilisation of emergency and other municipal vehicles fitted with tracking systems.

The DA said Ekurhuleni municipal vehicles fitted with Ctrack tracking systems were left immobilised by the service provider due to non-payment of bills.

The municipality owes Ctrack over R6 million and has been using Ctrack services for over four months, said the DA.

After a lack of payment from the municipality, the service provider deactivated the Ctrack system – which prevented vehicles in the metro fitted with the system from starting, said Ward 16 councillor Jaco Terblanche.

Approximately two-thirds of the municipal fleet was affected, which amounts to around 1,200 vehicles, he said.

The DA was reportedly inundated with phone calls from emergency services who were stuck on the side of the road and unable to attend critical calls.

The Ctrack system includes an anti-hijacking unit which automatically immobilises the vehicle if not started by the owner.

Drivers can use tokens to deactivate the immobiliser, but the system is made invalid after Ctrack stops the service.

The DA said it will hold the ANC-led coalition in the metro accountable for the events.

Limited use of immobilisation

Ctrack said its “DigiCore Fleet Management” had limited utilisation – “without jeopardising essential municipal services such, as ambulances” – on 24 February.

“All vehicles with our systems are in operation as both parties are in discussion to resolve contractual obligations,” said the company.

MyBroadband made several attempts to contact the municipality, but was unsuccessful.

