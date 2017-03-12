Secret plan to buy Zuma R1.3-billion private jet – Report

The plan to buy President Jacob Zuma a new private plane is back on, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

The report stated that discussions are underway to buy a R1.3-billion jet which can seat 18 people. The plane will also feature secure holds for “foreign currency and weapons”.

A document seen by the Sunday Times stated that “it is essential” a regional aircraft is acquired. Negotiations around the deal are subject to confidentiality agreements, stated the report.

The new jet will reportedly be used for shorter trips in Africa, while the president’s main jet – Inkwazi – will be used for international flights.

This comes after reports from October 2016 that a new jet for Zuma was “put on ice”

Reports at the time stated that the specifications of the jet included a “private bedroom suite, a bathroom, and a conference room for eight people”.

The requirements of the previous aircraft were also “to be able to carry at least 30 passengers and have a range of 13,800km”.

A plane with this configuration was set to cost several billion rand.