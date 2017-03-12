Minister Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The ANC Youth League in the Free State wants former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to take up the position of Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform.

According to a report by the Sunday Times, the ANCYL said Motsoeneng’s “skills were too valuable to be wasted”. The body has formally nominated Motsoeneng to fill a post in parliament.

The league said Motsoeneng is “best placed to deal with land issues”.

Motsoeneng said he has not made a decision on his future yet, and it was not only the ANCYL which wanted him to take up a role in government.

“It is many South Africans. Many South Africans know what I stand for,” he said in the report.

The news comes after the Western Cape High Court dismissed the SABC’s leave to appeal a ruling against Motsoeneng.

Motsoeneng’s appointment as group executive for corporate affairs at the SABC was set aside by the court, following an application by the DA.

The court ruled in December 2016 that Motsoeneng could not go to work in any capacity at the SABC, pending the findings of a disciplinary inquiry.

He was previously the COO of the SABC, but was removed from the position after a separate court ruling stated that his appointment was irrational.

Motsoeneng was found to have lied about his qualifications when joining the SABC by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

He was also found to have received large salary increases and bonuses while working at the SABC, despite its poor financial performance.