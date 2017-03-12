IT company demands R122 million to hand over eNatis data

IT company Tasima is demanding that the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) pay it R122 million in management fees and staff payments, the Sunday Times reported.

Tasima was awarded the contract to manage the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis), but it was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in November.

This followed a December 2015 ruling where the Supreme Court of Appeal halted the transfer of the system from Tasima to the RTMC.

Former Transport Minister S’bu Ndebele and former director-general George Mahlalela were implicated in the “irregular and unlawful” awarding of the contract.

Ndebele, Mahlalela, Tasima, and six others are facing criminal charges, the report stated.

Mahlalela reportedly awarded the contract in 2010 without a tender process and without funds being budgeted for it.

Tasima was ordered to hand over eNatis to the RTMC within 30 days, but the company has refused. It has also refused to vacate the eNatis offices in Pretoria.

The RTMC told the newspaper that Tasima has deliberately delayed the handover.

Tasima hit back, stating that the RTMC and the government were at fault, and that these issues may have to be dealt with in fresh court proceedings.

The R122 million Tasima is demanding is for services rendered.