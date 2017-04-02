BlackMonday – Our souls are not for sale

The Black Monday movement is encouraging all South Africans who disapprove of President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle to wear black on Monday.

The movement was started after Zuma fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Zuma endured criticism for his decision, which included Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe voicing their concern.

Gordhan has also called for mass mobilisation against Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle, while the DA has called on all South Africans to join it on a “peaceful march to Luthuli House in an attempt to convince the ANC to support our Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma”.

The #BlackMonday initiative, with the slogan “Our souls are not for sale”, in turn has invited all South Africans to stand together behind the movement.

“This coming Monday, we will all wear black in solidarity and use the tag to further the cause,” it said.

“We, as fellow participants in civil society, civil service, NGO’s, business, and the youth of South Africa, do not condone these actions.”

According to the movement:

The time has come for all of us to unite behind the values enshrined in our Constitution.

There is a duty on all of us to uphold and protect these values by holding our government accountable to their Constitutional mandate.

“We can no longer be passive. Let us start the change we wish to see in our beloved country, and save the legacy that Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada, and liberation leaders fought for.”

