eNatis fight – RTMC reportedly evicts Tasima

Tasima, the company ordered to hand over control of the eNatis system to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), is fighting its eviction from its Midrand headquarters.

The Sunday Independent reported that Tasima has argued to the Supreme Court of Appeal that the eviction was illegal.

This comes after a Constitutional Court order in favour of the RTMC, ruling that Tasima needed to hand over control of eNatis.

Tasima asked the Constitutional Court to explain its ruling, but its application was dismissed.

The RTMC then applied to the High Court to enforce the order of the Constitutional Court, which included evicting Tasima staff from their headquarters.

Its application was granted earlier this week.

According to Tasima, it had lodged a Supreme Court application to appeal the ruling, but the RTMC “forcibly took control of the premises and the system”.

It warned that such a disorderly transfer would lead to a myriad of problems, and that it would invoice the Department of Transport for services rendered in March and April.

The RTMC said the eviction began within 30 minutes of the High Court ruling in its favour, and it only received appeal papers after the eviction was executed.

This follows Telkom threatening to cut off all connection systems at the Road Traffic Management System due to non-payment resulting from the fight between the RTMC and Tasima.

