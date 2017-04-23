SABC offices in parliament burgled – No signs of forced entry

The SABC’s offices in parliament have been broken into and five computers used by staff stolen.

According to a report by the City Press, journalists’ computers were targeted – which has raised concerns as to the motive of the robbery.

There were also no signs of forced entry, which has “raised eyebrows”, stated the report.

Sections of parliament are national key points and all entry points are guarded by police, stated the report, which makes the robbery an unusual case.

SABC journalists who spoke to the City Press said only laptop PCs were taken, while other electronic equipment was left untouched.

The news comes after recent reports that the SABC was in chaos and its finances were in a terrible state.