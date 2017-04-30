South African Police must go digital – Fikile Mbalula

Fikile Mbalula, the new Minister of Police, plans to launch an age of e-policing, he told the Sunday Times.

This will not only help raise the public perception of the South African Police Service, but also help stamp out corruption.

To start, Mbalula wants IT infrastructure put in place to deal with the backlog of cases to digitise the reporting of crime.

He also wants the police to develop an application to encourage the anonymous reporting of crimes.

“This will release the majority of SAPS members to do the real duty of arrest, and bring professionalism in the recording of cases,” said Mbalula.

The statement follows Mbalula urging the public to download an app by well-known radio personality Tbo Touch to help with fighting crime.

