DA welcomes planned revision of STB plan

The DA has welcomed the news that the procurement process for the government-sponsored set-top boxes is being reviewed because of an irregular procurement process.

The DA Shadow Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Marian Shinn said the move was confirmed by the CEO of USAASA, following questions on whether Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was contemplating reverting to the pre-March 2015 Broadcasting Digital Migration policy that enabled signal encryption.

“This policy is currently before the Constitutional Court to rule on whether previous Minister of Communications, Faith Muthambi, followed the correct procedure in revising the policy, that had been developed in line with ANC policy,” said Shinn.

“The roll-out was aggravated by the fact that the first orders for 1.5 million STBs were issued by USAASA in August 2015 in a process that is deemed to be riddled with irregularities and probable illegalities.”

The new management of USAASA halted production of the STBs, she said.