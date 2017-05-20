Molefe’s return to Eskom will cost the ANC – SACP

Brian Molefe’s return as Eskom’s CEO is incomprehensible, the South African Communist Party said on Friday.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It’s absurd. It’s like we are trading perversion for normality,” general secretary Blade Nzimande said at an imbizo to discuss problems facing the “national democratic revolution”. Several civic organisations were in attendance.

“And who pays the price at the end of the day? It’s the ANC,” he said.

The SACP had nothing against Molefe, but was concerned about the controversy surrounding him.

African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe refused to comment on Molefe’s reappointment. He said processes were underway.

Eskom, like any other state-owned entity, was not a cash cow to benefit the elite, he said.

Molefe announced his resignation from Eskom in November 2016, following revelations in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report that he had been in contact with the Gupta family.

He was sworn in as an ANC MP on February 23.

His return to Eskom was announced on Monday after the board rescinded its decision to grant him early retirement.

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown had rejected the board’s proposal that he get a R30 million pension pay-out.

The ANC subsequently told her to reverse the decision to reappoint him.

News24