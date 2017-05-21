Police commissioner used SAPS helicopter to fly 4km for Wimpy breakfast – Report

Northern Cape police commissioner Risimati Shivuri used a helicopter intended for fighting crime to fly 4km for a Wimpy breakfast, according to the Sunday Times.

The report stated that Shivuri used the state helicopter to visit the Wimpy in Colesberg last week.

It further stated that, in the same week, Shivuri used the helicopter to fly 30km to fetch a “jacket he forgot” at Gariep Dam.

The SAPS did not deny Shivuri’s “alleged antics”, stated the report. The helicopter was intended to be used for “crime-prevention operations”, according to feedback.

The DA has requested the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate the matter, stating that the two flights cost the taxpayer R1,500 and R6,000 respectively.

The opposition party said the province only has one helicopter and one plane “meant for chasing car thieves and tracking criminals”.

Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Police, recently stated that he plans to launch an age of e-policing.

His goal is to raise the public perception of the South African Police Service and help stamp out corruption.