Zuma’s pal scores R1-billion water deal

A construction magnate who offered to pay President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla bill is involved in a joint venture which was awarded a R1-billion contract.

The City Press reported that the contract is for building an acid mine drainage plant near Springs.

The report stated that Zuma’s close ally was paid R81 million in advance for the project, although this is forbidden by the Public Finance Management Act.

“This is the latest instalment of City Press’s Watergate investigation, which has previously exposed the scale of corruption in bulk water delivery projects,” stated the newspaper.

The City Press reports exposed how Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane’s young companion has been effectively running her department.

It also showed that Phase Two of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project was stalled by Mokonyane in apparent efforts to ensure that businesspeople close to her got a slice of the R26-billion deal.