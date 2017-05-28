It’s fake news, says Gupta family

The Gupta family has dismissed reports which link them to state capture, based on leaked emails, as fake news.

The City Press and Sunday Times revealed details about emails between the Gupta family and its employees, which links them directly to state capture.

The Sunday Times said the “series of explosive emails show the extent of the Saxonwold family’s control over cabinet ministers, and state-owned companies and their CEOs and boards”.

The emails revealed that the Gupta family has also planned to resettle President Jacob Zuma and his family in Dubai.

The revelations further include ministers and CEOs being treated to luxury excursions in Dubai, and how the Gupta family handpicked Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Zuma has denied the claim about setting up residency in Dubai, saying his only home was in Nkandla.

The Gupta family has now fired back through its lawyer Gert van der Merwe in a statement which said:

The reports rely on undisclosed documents and assumptions of impropriety resulting in a clear intention to influence political perception which is another example of fake news.

I invite the newsrooms relying on these documents to disclose them (and the sources from which it was ostensibly obtained) to my client for consideration and comment if possible.

Once the documents are studied and verified, my client will be in a position to comment if justified.

The family deny any wrongdoing or paying any amounts to ministers or the President and reserve its rights.

