It’s on DA – Helen Zille

3 June 2017

Helen Zille has hit back at the DA after its decision to suspend her from the party following her comments about colonialism.

Zille said she will not be bullied into resigning or incriminating herself, and that she has a right to represent her case and face a disciplinary hearing.

Zille’s full statement is shown in the Tweets below.

Part 1

Part 2

