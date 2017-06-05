It’s good government didn’t sell Telkom – Minister

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, said that Telkom’s strong results show the government made the correct decision in not selling the company.

Alluding to Cabinet’s decision to block the sale of Telkom to KT Corp, Cwele said investing in turning the company around was the right call.

“Since the Cabinet decision of June 2012, shareholders reconstituted the board, which appointed a new management team,” said Cwele.

“These changes have seen the company’s share price moving from a low of R12.50 to the recent R77.64. We encourage State Owned Companies that are in trouble to learn from Telkom how it achieved its turnaround.”

He said it is encouraging that the company has been able to achieve this performance in a tough global economic environment.

