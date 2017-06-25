What MTN thinks of South African national broadband network compromise

MTN told MyBroadband it is encouraged by the government’s recent announcement regarding plans for a national wireless network, but that there are still certain issues which require clarity.

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, recently told Parliament they had reached a compromise with the various stakeholders in the industry regarding the ICT Policy White Paper.

He provided assurances that the government would not take back operators’ spectrum in the near future. This may be revisited at the end of the “current licence period” – 2028.

Cwele also promised to conduct a study to determine how much of the currently-unassigned high-demand spectrum the national wireless network will need.

In return, members of the mobile industry committed to buy at least 30% of the capacity on the government’s wireless open access network (WOAN) to ensure its viability.

Vodacom recently told MyBroadband that at a high level, it is supportive of the Minister’s hybrid model and commitment to conducting an independent study into how much spectrum the WOAN needs to succeed, and how much it can efficiently use.

MTN encouraged

“We are also encouraged by the Minister’s commitment to commission a credible urgent study to determine spectrum requirements for the WOAN,” said MTN’s corporate services executive Graham De Vries.

De Vries said the announcement contains positive sentiments, such as the acceptance of the hybrid model proposed by the operators.

“However, there are certain issues that require clarity and further discussions. We look forward to a discussion of these issues with the Minister.”

