Helen Zille may face probe over son’s tablet learning business – Report

The DA’s Helen Zille faces the threat of an investigation by the Public Protector for her involvement in her son’s business, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The report stated that her son Paul Maree’s venture – eLearning business Paper Video – received 150 new tablets with support from the provincial government and with pressure from Zille to ensure it happened quickly.

The “kick start” took place after the business was founded in 2014, and approached the Western Cape government to run a workshop for matrics. Paper Video offers video lessons in science subjects.

Zille allegedly stated that the tablets would be open to use by any service provider who provided free services to students.

She stated that nothing untoward happened and the eLearning services were being offered for free at that point by Maree.

ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore laid the complaint with the Public Protector on the matter, whose office has yet to decide whether it will be investigated.

“It’s clear that Zille’s conduct, and that of her senior officials, boosted her son’s business and denied other service providers an opportunity,” he said.

The report comes after Zille was suspended from DA party activities last week, following her tweets on the positive aspects of colonialism in South Africa.

