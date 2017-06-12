ICASA publishes analysis on call termination rates

ICASA has published an analysis on call termination rates in South Africa, which is now open for comment.

The authority undertook a review of the “pro-competitive conditions imposed upon one or more licensees”, and found that:

The definitions of Mobile termination markets and Fixed termination markets in terms of the 2014 Call Termination Regulations remain unchanged.

Competition in Mobile termination markets and Fixed termination markets still remain ineffective.

Each individual Electronic Communications Network Service and Electronic Communications licensee that offers wholesale voice call termination services continue to have Significant Market Power.

The four market failures as per regulation 7(1) of the 2014 Call Termination Regulations continue to exist.

The pro-competitive conditions imposed on licensees in 2014 are still relevant.

ICASA said the next step is to invite stakeholders to submit written representations within 21 days of the notice’s publication.

“The authority may hold public hearings on issues raised in the context of this review process, if deemed necessary,” said ICASA.

“Depending on the outcome of this consultation process, the authority may embark on the next phase of this review process which is to determinate suitable termination rates by no later than 30 September 2017.”

