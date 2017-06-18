This is my child involved with money, help him – President Zuma to senior staff

President Jacob Zuma introduced his son Duduzane to a senior civil servant at a meeting in 2009, and asked him to “help him” wherever he could, according to a report by the Sunday Times.

The report stated that the meeting took place at Zuma’s official Pretoria residence and was attended by senior civil servant Jacinto Rocha – who worked in the mining sector – and Rajesh Gupta.

“At the time, the Gupta brothers and Duduzane had their eyes on several mines,” stated the report.

Zuma allegedly said: “Duduzane is my only child involved with money. I will appreciate if you help him wherever you could.”

Rocha resigned from his government position in 2010 and started a mining consultancy, which included Duduzane and the Guptas as clients.

Duduzane and the Guptas reportedly continued to deal with Rocha, and recruited him to be a legal adviser for Ben Martins in 2012, who they said would be the next Minister of Transport.

Rocha was allegedly offered R100 million to ensure that changes at the department were put in place which would see the Guptas receive business deals from the government.

Rocha stated that the Guptas also handed him a list of names of people they wanted Martins to appoint to boards which fell under the Department of Transport.

The Guptas’ influence on which advisers were appointed to assist ministers was also reported on when Des van Rooyen was made Minister of Finance in 2015.

His two advisers, Ian Whitley and Mohammed Bobat, were said to have been recruited by the Guptas.

This latest report is based on information obtained from the “Gupta email leaks”.

The leaks also revealed that the Guptas allegedly planned to resettle Zuma and his family in Dubai.