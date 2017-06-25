New SAPS Crime Intelligence boss had criminal record, an affair, and side businesses – Report

New acting crime intelligence head Pat Mokushane has a “dodgy past”, according to a report by the City Press.

The report stated that Mokushane has a long list of past incidents which call his suitability for the position into question.

Mokushane was appointed to the position on 10 June 2017, and will stay in the post until further notice.

The lists of incidents in the report include:

A criminal record – was found guilty of violating the National Road Traffic Act in 2002. He was also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.

– was found guilty of violating the National Road Traffic Act in 2002. He was also arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Allegedly ran private companies – he allegedly owns three businesses, which he ran from his SAPS office in Gauteng.

– he allegedly owns three businesses, which he ran from his SAPS office in Gauteng. Had an affair – reportedly sent a junior employee away for work, and then had an affair with his wife.

– reportedly sent a junior employee away for work, and then had an affair with his wife. Appointed his wife as his PA – this was done two days after he got the job.

– this was done two days after he got the job. Hid cars he couldn’t afford – he was unable to meet payments for cars in 2010, and reportedly hid them from the sheriff in a basement.

An incident involving the affair reportedly resulted in the police employee catching Mokushane at his house with his wife.

Mokushane allegedly fled the scene, but caused an accident, and subsequently opened a falsified accident report.

“Mokushane married the same woman in December,” stated the report.