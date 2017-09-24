The mother of all marches against Zuma – National shutdown coming

Cosatu and the SA Communist Party have promised to take to the streets against President Jacob Zuma.

According to a report by the City Press, the organisations will implement a “national shutdown” on Wednesday as a show of force against Zuma.

Their message will include the need to fight state capture, corruption, and job losses – which Zuma’s government is to blame for, stated the report.

“In the march, we will be saying Zuma must go,” said Cosatu.

The report added that the march may double as a campaign for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa – their preferred candidate.

While no figure was given for how many Cosatu members would take part in the march, the SACP said it had mobilised 250,000 members.

News of the march follows a recent report that the removal of Zuma as leader of the country is a likely scenario.

This would be independent of which ANC candidate wins the vote to lead the party.