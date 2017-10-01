Why Zuma won’t appoint new SABC board – Report

President Jacob Zuma has been accused of stalling the appointment of a new SABC board, according to the Sunday Times.

The report stated that this was so Zuma could interfere with the appointment of the SABC’s next executive management.

An interim board – which was put in place after an inquiry into, and subsequent mass exodus from, the SABC – was given a six-month tenure, which has now expired.

“This means the SABC is now operating without non-executive directors and only an acting CEO, acting CFO, and acting COO,” stated the report.

It also has to consult with Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo before taking executive decisions.

Part of Zuma’s unwillingness to appoint the board is that he reportedly “did not trust some of the candidates”.

The report stated that the board will be able to protect top SABC executives from political influence.

Huge loss

DA spokesperson on communications Phumzile Van Damme said the SABC was vulnerable to political interference in the appointment of new executives while it was left in limbo.

“It’s a really untenable situation. Every hour there’s no guardian of the SABC, it’s an opportunity for [it] to be captured,” she said.

The lack of a new board being appointed follows the SABC reporting a huge financial loss.

It posted a R977-million loss after tax for the 2016/17 financial year. Revenue declined from R8.1 billion in 2016 to R7.6 billion, representing a 6% year-on-year decrease.

