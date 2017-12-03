Former SAA boss gets new job in government

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni has been appointed as special adviser to Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi, according to the Sunday Times.

Maswanganyi confirmed the appointment of Myeni on Friday, stating that she had come highly recommended.

The minister defended Myeni’s appointment by reminding the public that she has not been found guilty in any court of law in terms of misconduct at SAA.

“A person is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and not a court of public opinion,” said Maswanganyi.

As a part-time adviser to the minister, Myeni is expected to earn around R1.2 million a year.

Myeni spent nine years on the SAA board and faced criticism due to a number of controversies surrounding the dysfunction of the airline.

She lost her position on the board earlier this year due to serving three consecutive terms as a non-executive director, the maximum allowed by SAA rules.

SAA recently reduced its number of operational flight routes across Africa in an effort to improve profitability.

This followed economists raising concerns over SAA’s financial situation, stating that the government’s recent R3-billion bailout of the airline could result in a ratings downgrade for the country.

