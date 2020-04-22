SAA turnaround plans – We’ve heard it all before

Government representatives – including Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan – met with the unions of SAA workers recently to discuss the future of the embattled airline.

At this meeting, unions agreed to work with the government to ensure “a financially viable and competitive airline emerges” from the business rescue process SAA is currently in.

The government reiterated that it is not in a position to provide any more capital to SAA, however, and a “creative solution” needs to be found to avoid the failure of the business rescue process.

This follows the government’s rejection of a R10-billion bailout request made by SAA’s business rescue practitioners.

Unions have agreed that some jobs will be lost in the process of solving SAA’s financial issues, and both parties agreed that social plans will be developed to help those who lose employment.

Business rescue practitioners – Shut down SAA

The government also said it has briefed SAA’s business rescue practitioners on this new development and encouraged them to take these contributions into account.

However, the business rescue practitioners have reportedly already developed a proposal to terminate SAA’s entire workforce by the end of April.

The practitioners reportedly also want all of SAA’s assets to be sold, and the funds generated from these sales will determine the packages provided to retrenched SAA workforce.

This proposal includes offering each employee a week’s worth of pay for each year they have worked at SAA.

The business rescue practitioners reportedly said in their proposal that the airline cannot be turned around or saved without additional funding – funding which the government has announced it will not be providing.

The airline was already in a terrible state before the COVID-19 crisis hit, and current travel restrictions are perceived by many to be the final nail in SAA’s coffin.

Labour unions plan to save SAA

Labour unions are staunchly opposed to SAA’s workforce being terminated, though.

One of the SAA workers unions, Satawu, has developed a plan to save SAA which involves the exploration of equity partnerships – including employee cooperatives.

The plan was presented at the ANC’s national committee meeting by Cosatu in February.

Satawu also recommended that SAA Technical should be a state-owned company independent of SAA, with its services offered to various clients.

The National Transport Movement (NTM) has also proposed that all fixed-term contractors and consultants have their contacts terminated on 30 April.

Those over the age of 55 should be granted early retirement with additional incentives, and that voluntary severance packages are offered to all of its members which amount to three weeks’ salary for each year they have worked for SAA.

We’ve heard it all before

This is not the first time that SAA has worked on a turnaround strategy to save itself from financial troubles.

The airline has been the subject of several failed turnaround strategies over the past 15 years – a period over which it has leaked billions of rand.

Strategies undertaken by SAA over the past 15 years are detailed below.

November 2004

By the end of 2004, SAA’s financial situation was deteriorating at an alarming pace.

SAA had reported operating losses of R870 million, R6.07 billion, and R8.09 billion in the 2001/2002, 2002/2003, and 2003/2004 financial years respectively.

To save itself from incurring further losses, SAA approved a turnaround plan called Bambanani.

“The primary objective of Bambanani is to ensure a reduction of R1.6 billion in operating costs over the next three years,” said SAA CEO Khaya Ngqula.

“A new era of profitability will be achieved by new sales and marketing strategies.”

Cost reduction measures included the Profit Improvement Programme, which was focused on unit cost reduction and the realigning of positions to eliminate duplication throughout the airline.

It was also setting up an enterprise risk management system as part of its turnaround strategy.

June 2005

A meeting summary document issued on 22 June 2005 claimed that the Bambanani turnaround plan was working well.

In the first half of the 2005 financial year, SAA had made an operating profit of R365 million, according to the document.

2005 was also the year that the government was meant to separate SAA from its parent company Transnet. However, the deadline for this was postponed until March 2006.

May 2006

In May 2006, Former Public Enterprises Minister Alec Erwin said the separation of SAA from Transnet was underway, and that SAA would report its finances separately from Transnet moving forward.

This was despite former Transnet CEO Maria Ramos saying in 2005 that the separation would be delayed until the end of 2006 due to the legislative process that had to be followed.

SAA’s yearly net profit, while still positive, had decreased from R648 million for the 2004/2005 financial year to just R65 million for the 2005/2006 period.

“The decline is attributable mainly to the impact of oil price increases of more than 50% and the disappointing growth in passenger revenue as a result of the increased competition from low-cost carriers in the domestic market,” SAA said.

March 2007

In its 2007 annual report, SAA said it had appointed US aviation turnaround specialists The Seabury Group to help SAA “hold its own as a world-class airline”.

This followed a net loss for the 2006/2007 financial year of R883 million.

“SAA posted good growth in passenger numbers and revenue, but operating costs rose even more steeply,” said SAA chairman Jakes Gerwel.

“With costs rising above revenue, it became evident that a fundamental restructuring of the airline was required.”

In the same report, the national airline outlined that it had received R1.3 billion in March 2007 from the government to assist with its turnaround strategy.

“A task team comprising the Department of Public Enterprises and National Treasury has been set up to work with SAA to assist in, and monitor, the implementation of this strategy,” said SAA.

June 2007

In June 2007, SAA announced it was initiating its restructuring plan, which it hoped would return the airline to profitability within 18 months.

SAA had reported a 90% drop in profit owing to factors including increased fuel costs, and while SAA liabilities were R4.6 billion, capital and reserves were only R1.179 billion.

The plan involved focusing primarily on its core business of “the movement of people and goods by air”, and the airline said it would be seeking equity partners for unbundled units.

SAA hoped the move would see it achieve a R2.7-billion turnaround within 18 months.

October 2009

SAA said its 18-month restructuring plan had achieved impressive results.

This included an improvement in operational performance levels, increased revenue per flight, and reduced costs across all departments – amounting to cost savings of R2.5 billion.

Acting CEO Chris Smyth – who had taken over from Ngqula in March 2009 – said the restructuring programme had comprised two phases.

The first “hard” phase had comprised staff cuts, improved revenue, and cost reduction, while the second phase was focused on customer service.

This second phase was also reportedly successful, with Smyth reporting that on-time performance increased to 90%.

February 2010

SAA hired Siza Mzimela, the founder and CEO of failed airline Fly Blue Crane, as its first female CEO in February 2010.

Mzimela took over from Smyth from 1 April 2010.

November 2010

SAA reported in 2010 that its financial position was strengthening, and said it had made a net profit of R581 million.

Key to this, said SAA, were reductions to its energy and aircraft lease costs, and the keeping of staff costs to “within acceptable parameters”.

November 2011

SAA’s 2010/11 financial report showed a 65.7% increase in operating profit, while capital and reserves increased by 65%.

This performance resulted in a net profit for the year totalling R782 million.

“We remain in a challenging financial position with a high debt-to-equity ratio and we shall continue to pursue and consolidate financial recovery to obviate the need for additional equity from the shareholder,” warned Mzimela.

This would be the last year SAA would make a profit.

November 2012

On 12 November 2012, SAA was reported to be on the verge of implementing another turnaround strategy.

This followed a net loss for the financial year ending March 2012 of R843 million, while the outgoing board said the airline had a debt-to-equity ratio of -359%.

SAA blamed its massive losses on increases in fuel and maintenance costs, and passenger revenue that was below targets across all sectors.

Fuel costs were R2.2 billion higher than the previous year, although former board chairwoman Cheryl Carolus said this massive increase was something that every airline in the world had suffered that year.

Mzimela, Carolus, and several board members resigned from their leadership positions just days later.

This walkout was due to an alleged breakdown in the board’s relationship with the Department of Public Enterprises.

“We, as a board, were made to look as if we were inefficient, while aspersions were also being cast about the financial statements for SA Express and SA Airlink, insinuating that there may be some cooking of the books,” said Carolus.

Vuyisile Kona was appointed as acting CEO.

February 2013

Kona was suspended as acting CEO on 19 February 2013 following allegations that he had been offered money by the Gupta family in October 2012.

Kona had reportedly rejected the offer and confided in board member Dudu Myeni – who took over as acting chairperson on 7 December 2012.

Nico Bezuidenhout took over as acting CEO of SAA and was tasked with leading the committee that was developing a new plan for the airline – due at the end of March.

April 2013

On 3 April 2013, SAA submitted a new turnaround plan – the Long-Term Turnaround Strategy (LTTS) – to former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba.

“This is the first, all-encompassing strategy for the airline and a defining moment in SAA’s 79 years of existence,” said Myeni.

“The strategy will be followed by a comprehensive implementation plan aimed at ensuring successful delivery of its objectives, once reviewed by the Department of Public Enterprises.”

The strategy comprised a three-phase implementation approach and would be continuously monitored and reviewed over 20 years.

The effects of the short-term strategy would be felt from the first year, while the other phases would take longer to deliver tangible results, said Myeni.

In June 2013, Monwabisi Kalawe was appointed as the full-time CEO of SAA.

February 2014

SAA published a presentation in February 2014 explaining what the LTTS entailed.

“LTTS is built on three key pillars that support strategic objectives and a triple bottom line approach for driving business sustainability and achieving economic, social and environmental objectives,” said SAA.

One of the goals of the LTTS was to “achieve and maintain financial stability”.

SAA reported a net loss of R1.168 billion in the 2012/2013 financial year.

December 2014

By December 2014, the LTTS had broken down, and SAA outlined a 90-day action plan to return to the LTTS implementation.

Bezuidenhout was again made acting CEO following the suspension of Kalawe at the end of October 2014.

Kalawe claimed this was due to a breakdown in his relationship with Myeni, following the airline’s desire to purchase new planes.

“The importance of the 90-day action plan cannot be underestimated,” said Bezuidenhout.

“The implementation of the LTTS has stalled and an immediate intervention is required to set the implementation and the business back on track.”

March 2015

In March 2015, SAA completed its 90-day action plan and reported it was successful.

“We have worked closely with our shareholding ministry – National Treasury – to work toward and realise the objectives of the 90-Day action plan,” said Bezuidenhout.

He added that SAA had returned to “relative stability”.

However, SAA reported a net loss of R2.554 billion for the 2013/2014 financial year.

September 2015

SAA briefed the parliamentary committee on the LTTS, highlighting the challenges it had suffered the previous year and explaining how it had reduced costs and adjusted the LTTS.

“The main challenges that were experienced then were mainly on the implementation, particularly the delay in cancellation of routes and new fleet and lack of equity injection,” said the parliamentary document.

“The 90-day plan paid more focus on the implementation of commercial and financial interventions, and SAA managed to achieve the cost reduction measures and the network remediation in Beijing, Mumbai, and Abu Dhabi routes.”

Chairperson of Audit Yakhe Kwinana said while SAA was still making a loss, its year-to-date operating results had improved by 43% year-on-year.

Kwinana said revenue levels were 11% below the previous year, and expenditure had decreased by 9% year-on-year.

Interest charged to SAA had increased significantly because the airline was increasingly reliant on debt to meet its working capital needs.

Thuli Mpshe was appointed the new acting SAA CEO in August 2015, replacing Bezuidenhout.

November 2015

The LTTS implementation dashboard was updated, highlighting the progress made and showing that most of the LTTS was either operating according to schedule or was complete.

SAA’s financial performance was poor, however. Year-to-date revenue was down 6% year-on-year.

Operating costs were 7% below budget and 8% below the previous year, with year-to-date savings being reported at R363 million.

Mpshe was replaced by head of technical Musa Zwane as acting CEO.

May 2017

A committee meeting among relevant stakeholders highlighted the major challenges at SAA in 2017.

The national airline had suffered losses of R5.6 billion and R1.5 billion in the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 financial years respectively.

Another issue was that National Treasury needed to give SAA a guarantee of R4.72 billion to ensure it was able to continue operating.

Zwane said the board had been engaging with stakeholders and had held a two-day strategic planning session in December 2016 where it defined five strategic pillars.

These pillars were liquidity, balance sheet restructuring, revenue enhancement, cost optimisation, and strategy.

With this, the board believed SAA could reach financial stability.

The board had also appointed a Chief Restructuring Officer to assist executives with the development of another turnaround plan.

August 2017

Former Vodacom executive Vuyani Jarana is appointed as SAA CEO – the national airline’s first permanent CEO since November 2015.

“We believe he will be key in turning around SAA,” said then-finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

March 2018

A revision of the LTTS – known as CP22 – was approved by the National Treasury.

“SAA has had many previous turnaround strategies which have not been implemented before. This time it is different: we believe the vision outlined by the board is absolutely correct, and are committed to ensuring it is put into practice,” said Jarana.

The plan required R21.7 billion in funding and would see SAA break even within three years.

The immediate focus of the strategy was liquidity management, balance sheet restructuring, cost management, and revenue optimisation.

The airline said steps it had taken already included:

Improving governance by strengthening the board and its structures.

Injecting R10 billion capital into SAA to improve its balance sheet.

Addressing the leadership vacuum by filling key executive vacancies.

SAA also planned on implementing network optimisation for its domestic, regional, and international routes.

It reported a loss of R5.6 billion for the 2016/2017 financial year.

June 2018

Jarana accepted a challenge from Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw involving a bet of R100,000.

Louw bet that Jarana’s three-year turnaround plan would fail – Jarana bet the opposite.

Whomever of the pair lost the bet will have to pay the R100,000 to charity.

June 2019

Jarana resigned from SAA in June 2019.

In his resignation letter, he lambasted uncertainty regarding funding, as well as slow decision-making processes – which he blamed for delays in SAA’s turnaround strategy.

“The strategy is being systematically undermined, and as the group chief executive officer, I can no longer be able to assure the board and the public that the LTTS is achievable,” said Jarana.

The National Transport Movement accused Jarana of actions that “financially compromised the SAA by employing more than 150 [ex-Vodacom] employees at an annual cost totalling about R3 billion”.

SAA had reported a net loss of R5.7 billion for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Jarana was replaced by interim CEO Zuks Ramasia.

December 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered that SAA enter voluntary business rescue.

In a letter, Ramaphosa said that a change of strategy was necessary at the state airline.

“This is the only viable route open to the government to avoid uncontrolled implosion of the national airline,” wrote Cassius Lubisi, secretary of Cabinet.

“The voluntary business rescue approach will also prevent liquidation applications by any of SAA’s creditors, which would land the airline in an even worse position.”

February 2020

ANC members confirmed that the government would do everything in its power to ensure SAA is kept as a state-owned enterprise.

“Even though [SAA] is under business rescue, the main shareholder is still government and government does have a say,” said Ace Magashule.

“This is why [Cyril Ramaphosa] has reiterated that SAA will be profitable and return to its former glory.”

The business rescue practitioners (BRPs) of SAA also announced several measures to support their turnaround plan for the national airline.

These included the cutting of numerous flights as well as its employee numbers.

The BRPs said they were making every effort to limit the impact of job cuts and losses.

“However, a reduction in the number of employees will, unfortunately, be necessary,” they said.

March 2020

SAA accepted a request from acting CEO Zuks Ramasia for early retirement.

Her final day of employment was on 14 April 2020.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to Zuks for her contribution at SAA and wish her success in her future endeavours,” said Thandeka Mgoduso, acting chairperson of the SAA board.

April 2020

The government denied SAA any further funding, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The business rescue practitioners were told by the government they needed to instead source money from available resources.

“We are currently assessing the impact of this development on the business rescue process and will communicate any decisions to be made,” the practitioners said in a letter.

Reports surfaced days later that the business practitioners had tabled a proposal to terminate SAA’s entire workforce by the end of April.

It was reported that it had offered severance packages to all staff that would begin at the end of April and must be accepted by 24 April.

This was reportedly because the practitioners believed a successful turnaround is unlikely without money from the government.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which saw South Africa implement strict travel restrictions, is seen by many as the final nail in SAA’s coffin.