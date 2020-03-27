55 people arrested for breaking South Africa’s lockdown rules

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has stated that 55 people have been arrested for breaking the rules of South Africa’s nationwide lockdown.

Speaking at a media briefing this evening, Cele said their phones have been “abuzz” with reports from citizens about people breaking the lockdown regulations.

He added that following the start of the lockdown, 172 roadblocks have been put up in South Africa – with just under 24,000 SA police officers, metro police, and “other enforcers” manning them.

It was also confirmed that SANDF soldiers have been deployed to all provinces in South Africa.

Lockdown in effect

South Africans are required to stay at home during the lockdown – which runs until 16 April – except for those involved in the provision of essential services.

South Africans are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, to seek medical attention, and to collect a social grant.

Many South Africans are adhering to these requirements, and the N1 freeway between Pretoria and Johannesburg was empty this morning as South Africa’s 21-day nationwide lockdown started.

Driving along the N1 north and south around the Centurion and Midrand area at 09:00 today saw traffic levels as low as you would expect early on a Saturday or Sunday morning.

A handful of trucks were driving in either direction, along with a small number of passenger vehicles. Traffic police and other law enforcement vehicles were also seen driving along the freeway.

In Alexandra township, however, it was business as usual.

eNCA reported that people have been queueing on the streets for hours in Alexandra to visit their local supermarket.

“It seems that it is business as usual here in the Alexandra township,” said eNCA reporter Zikhona Tshona.

“People have been walking up and down the street as if there is no lockdown, which require people to stay at home.”

Now read: Official rule for how many people may travel in a car during lockdown