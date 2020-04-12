Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams scared of police knocking on her door – Report

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is worried about police knocking on her door to investigate her violation of the national lockdown rules, the City Press reported.

A source close to the minister told the City Press that Ndabeni-Abrahams was worried about the consequences of her lunch visit to former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana last week.

Manana posted a picture to Instagram of Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house during the lockdown.

“She is quite scared and worried about the police,” the source told the City Press.

Special leave

Ndabeni-Abrahams could face a fine of R1,500 or one month’s imprisonment if she is found guilty of breaking lockdown regulations.

The minister was placed on special leave for two months on 8 April after a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter. One month of leave will be unpaid.

Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised for contravening the regulations, which was accepted by the president.

The president said that while the minister has been placed on special leave, Minister in The Presidency Jackson Mthembu will act in her position.

Following the president’s statement and the minister’s apology, the EFF announced that its national spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, would lay criminal charges against Ndabeni-Abrahams and Mduduzi Manana.

In his statement announcing the formal censure of Ndabeni-Abrahams, Ramaphosa said: “As to allegations that the minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course.”

Ramaphosa disappointed

According to the City Press, Ramaphosa was upset when he met with Ndabeni-Abrahams, labelling her actions “completely out of line and out of order” and stating that she would suffer the consequences.

“The nationwide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the National Executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices,” said Ramaphosa in a public statement.

“None of us – not least a member of the National Executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation.”

