Big trouble for South Africa’s economy

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has predicted a big contraction for the local economy in 2020.

In a statement announcing its decision to cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to 4.25%, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said a large drop in gross domestic product (GDP) was expected this year.

“The COVID-19 outbreak will have a major health and social impact, and forecasting domestic economic activity presents unprecedented uncertainty,” said Kganyago.

“With that in mind, the bank expects GDP in 2020 to contract by 6.1%.”

This is compared to the 0.2% contraction expected three weeks ago.

“GDP is expected to grow by 2.2% in 2021 and by 2.7% in 2022,” he added.

The warning from the SARB follows many economists predicting tough times ahead for the local economy.

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt predicted that between 100,000 and 200,000 South African businesses could shut down permanently due to the impact of COVID-19.

He estimated this would result in 1 million jobs being lost this year.

“The South African economy was in a recession before the virus, so it was contracting in any event,” Roodt said.

The country’s GDP shrank by 1.4% in the final quarter of 2019, following an adjusted 0.8% contraction in the third quarter, he added.

Global impact

Kganyago said the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is “being felt through all economies” across the world.

“Current estimates from the IMF show global growth contracting this year by about 2.9%. Economic contractions are expected to be deepest in the second quarter of 2020, with some recovery expected in the third quarter of the year.”

“The strength of the recovery into the fourth quarter and 2021 will depend on how quickly countries are able to open up for economic activity safely,” he said.

The uncertainty created by the virus has also seen extremely high volatility in financial asset prices, with “sharp and deep market sell-offs followed by a partial recovery”.

“At this stage, the sustainability of that recovery remains uncertain, and global markets remain in risk-off mode.”

This has negative implications for South Africa, as an emerging market, and “investor appetite for rand-denominated equities and bonds is expected to remain weak”.

“Credit risk has risen back to 2008 levels and about R100 billion of local assets have been sold by non-resident investors.”

Impact of the lockdown

Kganyago went on to speak about the impact of the current lockdown on South Africa’s economy – including its recent extension.

“Both the supply and demand effects of this extension reduce growth and deepen it in the short-term, as businesses stay shut for longer and households with income spend less.”

“This will likely also increase job losses, with further consequences for aggregate demand. The impacts will be particularly severe for small businesses, and individuals with earnings in the informal sector.”

If businesses are able to open under lockdown regulations, and new jobs are created to service needs under the lockdown, then growth is possible.

“The faster the global economy recovers from the crisis, as China appears to be gradually doing now, the more positive growth spillovers will strengthen for South Africa, including healthy price levels for commodity exports.”

The SARB stated that monetary policy can “ease financial conditions” and improve the resilience of households and businesses.

“In addition to continued easing of interest rates, the bank has taken steps to ensure adequate liquidity in money and government bond markets and to ease capital requirements to free capital for on-lending by financial institutions.”

“Monetary policy, however, cannot on its own improve the potential growth rate of the economy or reduce fiscal risks.”

“These should be addressed by implementing prudent macroeconomic policies and structural reforms that lower costs generally, and increase investment opportunities, potential growth, and job creation.”

Now read: Lockdown in South Africa will be wasted unless testing is drastically increased