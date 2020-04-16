Alcohol and cigarette ban in South Africa remains

South Africans are still not allowed to purchase alcohol or cigarettes during the national lockdown.

This was one of the statements from government officials today during a media briefing on the country’s lockdown restrictions which will run until 30 April 2020.

While certain regulations have been relaxed, such as mines which supply Eskom’s power stations with coal being allowed to operate, the ban on the purchase of liquor and cigarettes remains.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma added that ICT workers who are needed to repair hardware and render essential services can also return to work, and this has been accommodated in the amended regulations.

Fast food and prepared food are still banned

Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel also confirmed that fast food and prepared food remains prohibited in the country.

Many supermarkets continued to offer prepared food in their stores after the lockdown kicked in, but Patel said these supermarkets have subsequently been informed they are not allowed to sell it.

The minister said while this restriction may change in future, as it currently stands the ban remains in place.

The announcement follows a report in The Sunday Times which stated the national command council, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa, would discuss industry proposals to ease some of the lockdown restrictions.

The report stated these proposals included lobbies from the tobacco and alcohol sectors, and a call to allow fast-food outlets to reopen.

The government is also reportedly working on an emergency plan to kick-start South Africa’s economy after the lockdown to avert a jobs bloodbath.