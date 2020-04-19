South Africa setting up quarantine sites for COVID-19 infection peak

South Africa’s provincial governments are setting up quarantine sites as the country prepares for COVID-19 infections to peak.

This is according to a report in the Sunday Times, which stated that 1,644 emergency field hospitals and quarantine sites are being built.

These facilities will be used in addition the country’s established healthcare system.

One of the venues in Gauteng which will shelter patients is the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. It will hold 2,000 beds, spaced apart with separators between them.

The Western Cape has also started building facilities to accommodate patients, while other province are currently planning their builds.

“Some field hospitals will be built from the ground up, but others will involve adapting buildings to accommodate the sick,” stated the report.

7,000 beds

The report stated the goal is to build facilities which will hold a total of 7,356 beds.

These facilities must be ready by July, when experts expect COVID-19 cases to peak at 78,000 in the country. The facilities will then be used to make up for a lack of beds and ventilators in existing hospitals.

“The public and private healthcare sectors currently have a combined capacity of 3,318 critical-care beds and 3,216 ventilators,” added the report.

Peak demand for critical-care beds is forecast at up to 14,767, however. The low-end estimate is 4,100 critical-care beds.

Increase in cases

On 19 April, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize revealed that South Africa had recorded 3,034 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 251 cases since the day before.

This is the biggest increase in daily COVID-19 cases since the coronavirus outbreak started in South Africa.

The number of total confirmed cases in Gauteng increased to 1,101, followed by the Western Cape with 836, and KwaZulu-Natal on 604.

The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases remains closely linked to the number of tests conducted, however.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in South Africa has increased to 108,021, a daily increase of 7,194.

Mkhize also revealed there were two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Africa, bringing total deaths to 52.